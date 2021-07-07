China’s Wingtech buys troubled top UK chipmaker

Chinese-owned Dutch chip firm Nexperia said it has acquired Britain’s largest chipmaker, the financially troubled Newport Wafer Fab (NWF), a step that could further China’s ambitions to build up its sector for high-tech chips that power most modern electrical devices, reported Caixin.

No value was given for the transaction, though CNBC reported it was worth about 63 million pounds ($87 million).

“Nexperia … has completed the transaction to acquire Newport Wafer Fab, contributing to the company’s growth ambitions and investments to boost global production capacity,” Nexperia said in a statement. “With the acquisition, Nexperia obtains 100% ownership of the Welsh semiconductor production facility.”