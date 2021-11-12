China’s Xi Jinping given historic status

Chinese leader Xi Jinping has etched his name alongside the biggest figures in the annals of Communist Party history, setting himself up to extend his leadership over the world’s most populous country, reports The Wall Street Journal . China’s senior-most officials approved a resolution on the party’s achievements since its founding 100 years ago that portrays Mr. Xi as a core leader who has “promoted historic achievements and historic changes.”

The decision puts him on equal footing with revolutionary patriarch Mao Zedong and market reformer Deng Xiaoping, the only other leaders who enjoyed enough power to push through resolutions on the party’s history.

The elevation of Mr. Xi’s official status was a centerpiece of the annual gathering, or plenum, of nearly 350 full and alternate members of the Communist Party’s Central Committee in Beijing. The resolution ensures longevity for Mr. Xi’s agenda and puts him in a better position to secure a historic new term leading the country.