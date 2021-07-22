China’s yuan to become more influential part of the global financial system, survey shows

The Chinese yuan is on course to become a much more influential part of the global financial system with almost a third of central banks planning to add the currency to their reserve assets, a closely followed survey showed, reported the South China Morning Post.

The Global Public Investor survey, published annually by the London-based OMFIF think tank, showed 30 per cent of central banks plan to increase yuan holdings over the next 12-24 months, compared with just 10% last year.

The yuan’s rise will almost certainly be a global trend, but may be especially strong in Africa where almost half of central banks are planning to increase their yuan reserves.

Other eye-catching findings showed that 75% of central banks now thought monetary policy was having excessive influence on financial markets, although only 40% thought these policies needed to be actively reconsidered.