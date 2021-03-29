Chinese boycott against Nike and Adidas over Xinjiang cotton appears to be losing steam

A Chinese consumer boycott against international brands such as Nike and Adidas appeared to be losing steam over the weekend, reported the South China Morning Post.

Sports teams remained largely silent over their deals with the companies and their products remained on sale online – with demand remaining high. Nike and Adidas also appeared to be trading as normal in China on Sunday. The brands could still be found on major Chinese online platforms such as Taobao and JD.com despite some web users calling for a complete boycott.

A sale offering the latest women’s Nike shoes for RMB 699 ($107) on Friday night at the brand’s online store in Tmall attracted 350,000 subscribers and the product sold out instantly.

Meanwhile, Soccer News reported that the state-backed China Football Association had “internally” condemned Nike, but had not cut its 10-year contract with the sportswear company.