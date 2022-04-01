Chinese chip makers’ expansion continues

Many of China’s largest chip makers are following through with capacity expansion plans on the back of strong demand facilitating record-high revenues and profits, despite the possibility of further sanctions from the US, reports the South China Morning Post . Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corp (SMIC), China’s largest fab, said its capital expenditure in 2022 will be about $5 billion with most of the funds used for three new fab projects in Beijing, Shenzhen and Shanghai as well as the expansion of existing plants.

The Shanghai-based company’s revenue rose to RMB 35.6 billion in 2021, an increase of 30% year-on-year, while its net profit surged 147% year-on-year in 2021 to a record RMB 10.7 billion, according to its annual report for 2021 released on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, China’s second-biggest chip maker is also expanding its capacity and seeking a secondary listing in Shanghai. Hua Hong Semiconductor’s 2021 revenue increased 70% from a year ago to $1.63 billion, while its net profit surged almost sevenfold to $231 million.