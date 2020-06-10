Chinese companies put US listing plans on ice as tensions mount

Chinese companies are putting off plans for U.S. listings as tensions between the world’s top two economies rise, lawyers, bankers, accountants and regulators involved in what has been a major capital-raising route told Reuters.

The drop in interest, especially from those in the early stages of planning, is the result of a proposed US legislation that would make it harder for some Chinese firms to debut in America and mounting scrutiny following an accounting scandal at Chinese Starbucks rival Luckin Coffee.

“We have seen clients putting their US IPO plans on hold for now,” said Stephen Chan, a partner at law firm Dechert LLP in Hong Kong. “The underlying reason for the slowdown is the relationship between the US and China,” he added. “If tensions between the two nations remain, we would expect the slowdown to continue.”

Enquiries about US listings have halved this year at one of the big four accounting firms in China versus 2019 levels, a senior auditor from the firm said.