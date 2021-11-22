Chinese daily coal output levels out

China’s coal production has leveled out at around 12 million tonnes per day, amid a group of measures to increase power production, reports Reuters . Beijing has been attempting to temper a red-hot market for coal, China’s main fuel for power generation, after supply issues led to electricity rationing for industry in multiple regions, adding to factory gate inflation in the world’s second-biggest economy.

Coal stocks at ports and power plants have been picking up quickly, with stocks in power plants hitting 129 million tonnes as of November 14 and expected to hit 140 million tonnes by the end of November, said state media CCTV.

“Energy prices including coal prices have fallen significantly lately,” the report said, citing National Development and Reform Commission (NDRC) official Zhu Xiaohai.