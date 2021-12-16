Chinese economy continues to drop momentum in November

China’s economy showed signs of further momentum loss in November, with ongoing caution in consumer spending exacerbating pressures from the the floundering property sector, reports the Financial Times . Retail sales, a main gauge of consumption, rose only 3.9% year-on-year in November, well below economists’ forecasts of 4.7%. A small improvement in industrial activity, which grew 3.8%, was overshadowed by a drop in investment across the real estate industry.

New home prices lost 0.3%, their steepest fall since early 2015 and a third consecutive month of declines. Property investment rose 6% in China over the year to the end of November, compared with a 7.2 % rise by the end of October.

Weakness across China’s vast real estate sector, which accounts for more than a quarter of gross domestic product, is weighing heavily on the economy at a time when the government has reaffirmed its commitment to strict coronavirus prevention measures.