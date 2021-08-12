Chinese EV maker NIO starting mass-market brand, will compete with VW, Toyota

NIO, a premium electric vehicle (EV) manufacturer, has announced that it is developing a new mass-market brand with the intention of competing with established auto giants VW and Toyota, reports Reuters . The Chinese EV maker is currently positioned against luxury brands Audi and BMW.

The automaker had stepped up preparations to make mass-market products under another brand and a “core team” had been assembled as a “first step of a strategic initiative”, Chief Executive William Li said on Thursday.

“The relationship between Nio and our new mass-market brand will be like that of Audi-Volkswagen and Lexus-Toyota,” Li said, without specifying the price range of the new vehicle. Nio’s current models are mostly above RMB 300,000 ($46,319.89).