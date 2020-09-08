Chinese exports beat expectations with 9.5% jump in August

China’s exports jumped 9.5% in August in dollar terms compared with the same month last year — the highest increase of any month this year and above expectations of a 7.5% rise, reported the Financial Times.
The rise in exports underlined China’s dominant role in global trade during the coronavirus pandemic and its recovery from it.
Chinese exports have risen year-on-year for three straight months, raising hopes of a wider resurgence in international trade that has been hammered by the outbreak.
“This by itself is a good sign for global trade,” said Louis Kuijs, head of Asia economics at Oxford Economics, adding that the data had “again surprised on the upside”.
