Chinese fashion group that controls Lycra maker defaults on $153 million bond

The Chinese clothing maker that controls brands including The Lycra Company and Gieves & Hawkes revealed on Monday that it had failed to pay back investors on a $153 million bond, the latest in a string of defaults in the country, reported the Financial Times.

Shandong Ruyi Technology Group, which has struggled to cope with a heavy debt load after a series of high-profile international acquisitions, said in a filing that it had failed to repay the principal and interest on a RMB 1 billion bond that came due on Monday.

It has joined a growing list of defaults among troubled companies that have sent tremors through China’s $4 trillion corporate bond market since November.