Chinese imports of US goods slowed in May, delaying progress on US Trade Deal

China’s imports of US goods slowed in May, pushing back purchase targets agreed with the US in a 2020 trade deal, reported Bloomberg.

In May, China purchased nearly $10 billion in US manufactured, agricultural, and energy products. This was the lowest monthly total since October of 2020, bringing the total imports to nearly $157 billion since January 2020, 41.4% of the agreed upon targets.

Manufactured products were the number one import in May, taking up over 64% of the total amount spent on imports. Electrical equipment and machinery was the category with the second highest spending amount.