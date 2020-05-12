Chinese investment in the US drops to lowest level since global financial crisis

Chinese investment in the United States dropped to $5 billion in 2019, a slight decrease from a year earlier and the lowest level since the global financial crisis a decade ago, according to a new analysis by the US-China Investment Project, reported Reuters.

The analysis attributed the investment slowdown to Chinese restrictions on outbound capital, more regulatory oversight in the United States, slower Chinese economic growth, and rising tensions between the two nations.

Stephen Orlins, president of the National Committee on US-China Relations, one of the groups behind the report, said in a foreword that both countries should resist a retreat to “economic nationalism” in the event of a global recession.

US investment in China increased slightly in 2019 to $14 billion, up from $13 billion a year earlier, according to the analysis.