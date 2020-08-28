Chinese military drill ratchets up tension with Washington

Military tension between Washington and Beijing is surging after China launched missiles capable of hitting US warships and military bases into the disputed South China Sea, reported the Financial Times.

The People’s Liberation Army on Wednesday “fired four medium-range missiles into [an] area between Hainan and the Paracel Islands”, said a US military official on Thursday.

Another US military official said the launch included a Dongfeng-21D, an anti-ship missile built to threaten US aircraft carriers, and several Dongfeng-26B medium-range missiles, known as the “Guam express” because they can reach air force and naval bases in the US Pacific territory.

Beijing on Thursday also announced it was conducting another live fire exercise in waters off the eastern city of Taizhou, bringing the number of drills off its coast this week to five.