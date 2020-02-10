Chinese phone-makers to team up for Google Play store alternative

Chinese smartphone manufacturers Xiaomi, Oppo, Huawei and Vivo are reportedly working together on an app-store alliance in what appears to be an attempt to challenge Google’s Play Store, which is blocked on the Chinese mainland, reported Caixin.

The alliance, named the Global Developer Service Alliance (GDSA), will allow foreign developers to upload apps onto the companies’ respective app stores at the same time, and aims to make it easier for them to market apps in overseas markets.

India, Indonesia and Russia will be among the first nine countries to be served by the GDSA platform, according to a prototype website. The platform was initially planned for launch in March, the sources said, despite the possibility that China’s coronavirus outbreak could delay its rollout.