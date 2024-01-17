Chinese Premier says economy grew an ‘estimated’ 5.2% last year

China’s economy grew an “estimated” 5.2% last year, beating the official target, the country’s number two leader Premier Li Qiang said in Davos as he sought to allay concerns over its recovery from the Covid-19 pandemic, reports the Financial Times . In a speech at the World Economic Forum, Li also urged the world to address what he described as a “trust deficit” among nations and in a veiled dig at the US, said “multilateralism” did not mean that only a few countries could set the rules. Li said China’s growth rate last year—a rise from the figure of 3% in 2022 when the country was hit by widespread Covid lockdowns—was achieved without resorting to “massive stimulus” and the economy was making “steady progress. ” “We did not seek short-term growth while accumulating long-term risks, rather we focused on strengthening the internal drivers,” he said. “Just as a healthy person often has a strong immune system, the Chinese economy can handle ups and downs in its performance. The overall trend of long-term growth will not change.”

