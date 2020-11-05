Chinese President Xi pledges to import more as pandemic shakes global economy

China will import over $22 trillion worth of goods over the next decade, and the country is accelerating its opening up in spite of the global coronavirus pandemic, Chinese President Xi Jinping said on Wednesday, reported Reuters.

Speaking via video message at the opening of the Nov. 5-10 China International Import Expo, or CIIE, an annual import show in Shanghai, he said the world should not let unilateralism and protectionism undermine the international order.

“We should take a constructive stance to reform the global economic governance system and promote an open world economy,” he said via video message.

“With a population of 1.4 billion and a middle-income group exceeding 400 million, China is the world’s largest market with the greatest potential. China is expected to import an accumulated over $22 trillion worth of goods in the next 10 years.”