Chinese rate government ‘more capable than ever before’, long-term Harvard study finds

Chinese citizens’ satisfaction with the government improved overall from 2003 to 2016, but slowing economic growth since then could dent public opinion, according to a Harvard University study, reported the South China Morning Post.

Findings of the long-term study were released last week, and showed a swell of support for the ruling Communist Party in that period.

“From the impact of broad national policies to the conduct of local town officials, Chinese citizens rate the government as more capable and effective than ever before,” authors Edward Cunningham, Tony Saich and Jessie Turiel, from the Roy and Lila Ash Centre for Democratic Governance and Innovation, wrote in the report.

Their study was based on data from eight separate surveys, including face-to-face interviews, conducted between 2003 and 2016. It involved more than 31,000 Chinese in both urban and rural areas. According to the study, the proportion of respondents satisfied with the central government rose from 86.1% in 2003 to 93.1% in 2016, although it dipped to 80.5% in 2005.