Chinese real estate financing up 33% y-o-y in Dec

Chinese property companies raised a total of RMB 101.8 billion ($14.9 billion) in December, up 33.4% year on year, driven by more state support for the highly indebted sector, according to market researcher CRIC, reports Reuters .

CRIC surveyed one hundred companies. The figure for the year 2022 was RMB 824 billion, decreasing by 38% year over year, it said.

The central bank said on Thursday that for cities where the selling prices of new homes fall month-on-month and year-on-year for three consecutive months, the floor on mortgage rates can be lowered or abolished for first-time home buyers in phases.