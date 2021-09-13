Chinese regulators step up pressure on workers’ rights in internet sector

Chinese regulators summoned several of the country’s largest internet platform operators – including Alibaba, Tencent, Meituan and Didi – to a meeting to discuss their work on protecting the basic rights of “gig economy” workers, following on from government issued guidelines released in July, reports the South China Morning Post .

The ten internet companies called to the meeting were directed to “play a leading role” in caring for these workers and shouldering the social responsibilities for employing them, according to a statement on Friday released by the Ministry of Human Resources and Social Security (MOHRSS). The ministry also told the companies to each draw up a timetable and road map to comply with the guidelines, including signing up “gig” (temporary) workers to contracts.

The new guidelines, which were jointly issued by the State Administration for Market Regulation (SAMR) and six other government agencies, are meant to protect the basic rights of “gig” workers such as delivery and ride-hailing drivers. Their rights include being provided a basic income, work safety, food safety, a decent working environment and access to insurance coverage.

The other companies summoned to the meeting on Friday include Alibaba-backed food delivery service Ele.me, truck-hailing platform operator Full Truck Alliance, JD.com-affiliated on-demand delivery provider Dada Group and grocery delivery platform Daojia, on-demand logistics firms LaLaMove and courier service Shansong Express.