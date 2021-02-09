Chinese regulators tell Tesla to improve internal management

Chinese regulators summoned Tesla representatives over safety issues with its vehicles in the world’s biggest auto market and told the electric-car maker to improve internal management and comply with Chinese law and regulations, reported Caixin.

Authorities including the State Administration for Market Regulation, the Office of the Central Cyberspace Affairs Commission, the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology, the Ministry of Transport and the Emergency Management Department held talks with Tesla’s China unit after customers complained of problems including abnormal acceleration and battery fires, the market regulation agency said Monday in a statement, reported Caixin.

A Tesla representative said the company accepted the government departments’ guidance, reflected on shortcomings in its business processes and strengthened self-inspection and internal-management practices.