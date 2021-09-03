Chinese regulators warn Meituan, Didi over ‘misconduct’

Chinese regulators have given car-hailing services run by Didi, Meituan and Alibaba until December to rectify cases of what the government has called misconduct, further raising pressure on an industry that employs millions of people, reports Caixin .

Officials from the transportation ministry, China’s internet watchdog the Cyberspace Administration of China (CAC), the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology (MIIT), the Public Security Bureau and the State Administration for Market Regulation (SAMR), summoned executives from 11 companies—including Didi, Meituan and Alibaba’s ride-sharing and navigation unit Amap—and criticized them for disrupting fair competition and hurting the interests of drivers and passengers, according to a statement published Thursday.

Regulators highlighted violations including recruiting unlicensed drivers and the need to strengthen user data protections, they said in the notice. Some companies, the regulators said, used “vicious” competition and undermined the safety and stability of the industry. The 11 companies were ordered to carry out self-inspections, fix identified issues and draft compliance plans before the end of the year, according to the statement.