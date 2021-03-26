Chinese smartphone maker Xiaomi to make EVs using Great Wall’s plant: Reuters

Xiaomi plans to make electric vehicles (EVs) using Great Wall Motor’s factory, making it the latest tech firm to join the smart mobility race, reported Reuters.

Xiaomi will aim its EVs at the mass market, in line with the broader positioning of its electronics products, said two Reuters sources who declined to be identified as the information is not public. Great Wall, which has not before offered manufacturing services to other companies, will provide engineering consultancy to speed up the project, said one of the sources.

Both companies plan to announce the partnership as soon as early next week, said one of the people.