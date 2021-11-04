Chinese solar panels detained by US customs

China’s Longi Green Energy Technology, the world’s biggest solar-panel manufacturer, is the latest in the solar industry to have deliveries detained by customs in the US as part of a crackdown over labor issues in the production of the panels, reports Bloomberg . Longi had 40.31 megawatts of modules detained between October 28 through November 3, representing 1.6% of its annual exports to the US.

Longi said in a filing to the Shanghai Stock Exchange that it established a product tracing mechanism last year, and is able to prove that the detained modules used silicon material that meets US government requirements. The detention has no major impact on Longi’s current operations, according to the statement.

Longi joins JinkoSolar Holding Company Limited, Canadian Solar and Trina Solar on the list of solar manufacturers tied to Hoshine Silicon Industry that have had modules stopped in recent months. Hoshine produces metallurgical-grade silicon that is used in the solar panel manufacturing process.

Longi shares fell as much as 9.8% Wednesday in Shanghai, its biggest decline since mid-March.