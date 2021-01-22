Chipmaker MediaTek launches new chipsets as smartphone-makers drive demand boom

MediaTek launched new flagship chipsets on Wednesday amid record-high demand for its cheaper products from Chinese smartphone-makers scrapping for the market share left behind by besieged giant Huawei,reported Caixin.

The Taiwan chipmaker’s Dimensity 1100 and 1200 5G chipsets both feature advanced 6-nanometer processing technology from industry leader Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. Ltd. (TSMC), said Caixin.

Xiaomi Vice President Lu Weibing said at the launch event Wednesday that the world’s No. 3 smartphone manufacturer would be the first to launch a product powered by Dimensity 1200. Similar plans to build smartphones with Dimensity 1200 chipsets this year have also been announced by its peers Vivo and Oppo.

After long trailing US chipmaking powerhouse Qualcomm, MediaTek became the world’s largest maker of smartphone chips in the third quarter of 2020, with a 31% global market share, besting Qualcomm by two percentage points, according to a December report from market researcher Counterpoint.