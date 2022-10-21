Country Garden launches Shanghai solar project

China’s largest property developer by sales, Country Garden Holdings has made further inroads into the clean energy sector with the launch of a photovoltaic cell and power storage project located in Shanghai, reports Caixin .

Country Garden said construction of the solar power project started in late September. The venture will be run by a new energy company established by the investment arms of Country Garden and state-owned conglomerate China Poly Group Corp in June.

The startup will build distributed photovoltaic cells on the roof of a Shanghai printing plant and install equipment to store the solar-generated electricity as well as charging piles to utilize the power, the statement said.