Country Garden’s 2023 sales drop by over half y-o-y

Embattled Chinese property developer Country Garden Holdings’ contracted sales in 2023 plunged to less than half the previous year’s level, with a sharp dip in December underscoring the dire situation facing the company, reports Nikkei Asia . Contracted sales are the company’s main source of revenue but the figure for December dipped almost 70% year on year, according to a filing to the Hong Kong Exchange on Thursday evening.

In a brief announcement of unaudited operating data for the final month of 2023, the company said contracted sales reached RMB 6.91 billion ($972.8 million) by value and 680,000 square meters by area. Those figures are down 69% and 76%, respectively, on the year.

Contracted sales are the most important source of funds for developers to service debt. Country Garden—one of the most high-profile distressed developers in China, along with China Evergrande Group—was seen as being on solid financial footing until early 2023, when its cash crunch surfaced.