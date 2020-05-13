Courier SF Express takes on Alibaba, Meituan with trial takeout service

SF Holding Co. Ltd., parent of courier giant SF Express, is testing a new food-delivery service targeting business clients buying in bulk. If it moves ahead with the plan, it would become the latest challenger in a crowded market dominated by two tech giants – Meituan Dianping and Alibaba, reported Caixin.

The service, dubbed Fengshi or “abundant food” in English, is currently only available to SF Holding’s own employees. It will be opened to the general public after the company has developed a mature plan, a company spokesperson told Caixin on Monday.

SF Holding has rolled out a series of measures to attract more merchants to the service, including zero franchise fees and low commission rates. The company has not launched its own app for the Fengshi food service, opting instead for a mini program inside the ubiquitous WeChat app. It used this mini program to announce that it has partnered with dozens of restaurant brands, including Pizza Hut, popular Inner Mongolian food chain Xibei and fast-food chain Real Kungfu.