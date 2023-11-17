Court auction to sell Shimao land fails again

A court auction to sell vast commercial land plots owned by defaulted Shimao Group in Shenzhen failed for a second time on Thursday as there were no bidders, highlighting weak demand in China’s property market, reports Reuters . Twelve land plots totalling 243,602 square metres, together with some uncompleted buildings on them, have asked for RMB 10.4 billion ($1.4 billion), 20% lower than the RMB 13 billion starting price in the first auction in July, according to e-commerce company JD.com’s online auction platform.

China’s property sector, which has seen many company defaults since it slipped into a debt crisis in mid-2021, is struggling to stabilise due to a bleak economic outlook.

The Shenzhen plots were part of the land parcel bought by Shanghai-based Shimao in 2017, which planned to build a new landmark complex in China’s tech hub with the city’s tallest skyscraper.