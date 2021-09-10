Crackdown sees Tencent, NetEase lose $60bn in value

Chinese gaming giants Tencent and NetEase, saw their shares shed over $60 billion of value amid growing investor worries that Chinese regulators are preparing to increasingly tighten their hold on the world’s largest gaming industry, reports Caixin . Tencent shares extended losses late Thursday to finish 8.5% lower, its steepest drop since July. NetEase plummeted 11%.

Chinese regulators summoned industry executives to a meeting Wednesday and told them to break their “solitary focus” on profit and prevent minors from becoming addicted to games, according to the state-backed Xinhua News Agency.

Regulators also said China will slow approvals for all new online games, the South China Morning Post reported Thursday, amending an earlier report that there was a freeze on approvals.