Crypto-related social media accounts closed in China bitcoin campaign

After China’s State Council vowed to crackdown on bitcoin mining and trading, a number of crypto-related social media accounts have been blocked on the country’s Weibo platform, reports Reuters.

Reuters continued by saying that analysts and financial regulators are expecting more direct links between illegal crypto activities and the country’s criminal law in the near future.

The social media blockages come as part of an escalating campaign against cryptocurrencies announced by the state council last month, just days after three industry bodies banned crypto-related financial and payment services.

Over the weekend, access to several widely followed crypto-related Weibo accounts was denied, with a message saying each account “violates laws and rules.”