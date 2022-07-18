Data breach sees Alibaba execs called in by authorities

Executives and senior technicians from Alibaba Group Holding were summoned by Shanghai police on July 3 after the law enforcement agency suffered what appears to be one of the biggest data breaches in history, reports Nikkei Asia .

The technicians, from Alibaba’s offices in Shanghai and Hangzhou, are cooperating with the police in addressing the data breach, said one of Nikkei’s sources, who requested anonymity.

In late June, information from the Shanghai police database—including names, ID numbers, phone numbers, addresses, criminal records and even online orders—was offered for sale online by an unidentified hacker nicknamed “ChinaDan.”