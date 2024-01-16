Davos economists cast doubt over China’s 2024 recovery

China’s struggle with anemic growth is prompting more observers to doubt its capacity to achieve much of a recovery this year, reports Caixin . Days after data showed the country suffering its longest deflationary streak since 2009, a survey of economists released by the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos revealed that none now anticipates anything more than moderate expansion this year.

“China is a notable exception as weak consumption, lower industrial production and distress in property markets weigh on the prospects of a stronger rebound in 2024,” the Forum said in its report.

The analysis is based on a survey at the end of last year among chief economists at public lenders such as the International Monetary Fund, along with counterparts at private-sector financial and corporate entities.