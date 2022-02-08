Death pushes Bilibili to deny excessive work

China’s largest anime-focused streaming website Bilibili has denied overworking an employee that passed away during last weeks Lunar New Year holiday, bringing a debate over excessive work expectations in the country’s tech industry back to the fore, reports Bloomberg .

The streaming site confirmed that a content moderator, who joined in May 2020, died on Friday, according to an internal memo on Monday. The male staffer was suddenly rushed to the hospital on the afternoon of February 4 from his home and succumbed to a brain hemorrhage later that evening.

In response to online posts alleging that the man had died of overwork, the company claimed that he didn’t work overtime in the week before his death and that his hours ran between 9:30 am to 6:30 pm.