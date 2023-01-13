December consumer inflation speeds up

China’s annual consumer inflation rate accelerated in December, driven by rising food prices even as domestic demand wavered amid restrained economic activity, reports Reuters . Economists expect inflation to continue to pick up in the first quarter of 2023.

The consumer price index (CPI) in December was 1.8% higher than a year earlier, rising faster than the 1.6% annual gain seen in November, data from the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) showed on Thursday. The result matched a Reuters poll estimate of 1.8%.

The annual rate fall in the producer price index (PPI) slowed in December to 0.7% from the 1.3% seen in the previous month. Economists in a Reuters poll had expected a 0.1% decline, reflecting disruption of industry by a high number of COVID-19 cases towards the end of 2022.