Developers buy less land as property crackdown continues

Following the latest government effort to limit the amount of money flowing into property developers’ hands and to curb financial sector risk, an unusual situation has emerged — land sales are slowing even as property sales are accelerating, reported Caixin.

Previously, when real estate sales grew, cash-rich developers would load up on extra debt to buy land. “This logic has undergone some changes under current policy pressure,” said a senior executive at a real estate developer.

Since April, new home sales have been better than expected, largely driven by the release of pent-up demand as the housing market started to recover from the domestic Covid-19 epidemic.

In August, sales by China’s 100 leading developers rose over 30% year-on-year to RMB 976.2 billion ($142.8 billion), accelerating from a 25.7% rate the previous month and marking the fifth straight month of growth, according to property consultancy China Real Estate Information Corp.