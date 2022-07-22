Didi gets fined $1.2b

China has fined ride-hailing group Didi Chuxing RMB 8 billion ($1.18 billion) and hit its founders with additional penalties over “serious” and “vile” breaches of the country’s data security laws, reports the Financial Times .

The Cyberspace Administration of China probe has devastated the Chinese technology group’s business and forced it to delist from the New York Stock Exchange roughly a year after its $4.4 billion blockbuster IPO last June.

The unprecedented investigation into Didi came as part of Beijing’s sweeping regulatory crackdown on the tech sector, leading to a reckoning on Wall Street about investing in Chinese companies and marking a setback for SoftBank’s Vision Fund, Didi’s largest shareholder.