Didi Global considers going private to placate China

China’s Didi Global is considering going private to placate Chinese authorities and compensate investor losses since the ride-hailing firm listed in the United States, reported the Wall Street Journal.

The company has been mulling delisting plans as crackdown in China widens and it has received support from cybersecurity regulators, said WSJ sources.

Didi has been in talks with bankers, regulators and key investors to figure how to resolve the problems following its listing on the New York Stock Exchange. A take-private deal that would involve a tender offer for its publicly traded shares is one of the preliminary options being considered, said the WSJ.