Didi Q2 revenue rises, losses narrow

Chinese ride-hailing giant Didi Global posted a 52.6% jump in revenue and narrowed its losses in the second quarter, as the operator of the world’s largest mobility platform accelerated its recovery after the firm’s main app returned online and new user registrations were resumed in January, reports the South China Morning Post .

Beijing-based Didi’s revenue reached RMB 48.8 billion ($6.6 billion) in the quarter ended June 30, up from the RMB 32 billion a year earlier, driven by strong demand at both its core mainland and international operations, the company reported over the weekend. Its net loss narrowed significantly to RMB 267 million in the second quarter, a 95% improvement from a RMB 5.4 billion loss in the same period last year.

“We plan to engage with our consumers and drivers more actively for the rest of 2023 through effective promotion and more diversified and affordable product offerings,” Didi said.