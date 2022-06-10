Didi to end NYSE trading on June 10

Didi Global will trade on the New York Stock Exchange for the last time on Friday, ending a wild 11-month ride on the prestigious US market while leaving investors in the lurch about its future direction, reports Nikkei Asia . Didi shareholders voted overwhelmingly to back the company’s delisting plan on May 23 after the ride-hailing group said that Beijing officials had made clear that they would not lift a ban on adding new customers unless Didi first left the NYSE.

Until now, the company has not notified shareholders of its NYSE exit date. However, two persons briefed on Didi’s plans told Nikkei Asia that the ride-hailing group would trade only until Friday.

It remains unclear when Beijing will again allow Didi to sign up clients and bring its apps back to popular app stores.