Digital yuan trials to be extended again

China is set to give the go-ahead to the third group of locations that will launch trials of the country’s digital yuan currency, reports Reuters . According to the state-backed Securities Times, a number of cities and regions have applied to authorities for permission to roll out testing of the digital yuan.

Applicants include Henan, Fujian and Heilongjiang provinces, and the cities of Guangzhou, Chongqing, Fuzhou and Xiamen, the paper reported. China has run public trials of its digital yuan, also known as the ‘e-cny’, in cities including Shanghai, Beijing, and Shenzhen.

The currency has yet to attain mass adoption, however. The country’s mobile payment services run by Ant Group and Tencent Holdings Ltd remain wildly popular.