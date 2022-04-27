DJI halts drones sales to Russia, Ukraine

The largest drone manufacturer in the world, DJI Technology, announced a temporary suspension of business in Russia and Ukraine to make sure that its products aren’t used for combat. The move makes it the first major Chinese company to suspend sales to Russia since the initial invasion of Ukraine in February, reports Reuters .

“DJI is internally reassessing compliance requirements in various jurisdictions,” the privately held company said in a statement late on Tuesday. “Pending the current review, DJI will temporarily suspend all business activities in Russia and Ukraine.”

Although Western firms have pulled out of Russia in protest, many Chinese companies have stayed there, taking a cue from Beijing’s stance of refraining from criticism of Moscow over the invasion. On Wednesday a DJI spokesperson told Reuters that the suspension of business in Russia and Ukraine was “not to make a statement about any country, but to make a statement about our principles.”