Douyin cracking down on content creators

Short video social-media app Douyin, the Chinese version of TikTok, has announced a wave of punishments for content creators in a move to create a safe and reliable online shopping environment. The company said it has punished 917,000 content creators and permanently closed 11,000 online merchants throughout 2021, reports the South China Morning Post .

The short video app developed by Beijing-based ByteDance is expanding its presence in the e-commerce sector by recommending stores and live-streaming influencers to targeted consumers by using powerful algorithms, challenging other players such as Alibaba Group Holding, JD.com and Pinduoduo in the process.

At the same time, Douyin is trying to convince consumers that there are quality controls in place and that there is back-office management of the products sold by influencers on its platform. It said it had intercepted 91 million product releases in 2021 and paid more than RMB 180 million ($28.2 million) towards after-sales disputes and consumer rights claims, according to a year-end review report released by the company on Thursday.