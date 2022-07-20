Douyin partners with iQiyi for film, TV rights

Douyin, the Chinese version of TikTok known for its 15-second short videos, is snapping up rights to films and television shows through a partnership with iQiyi, China’s answer to Netflix, reports the South China Morning Post .

The deal gives Douyin, which has over 600 million daily active users in China, rights to edit iQiyi’s long-form content into short video clips, according to a statement by Douyin on Tuesday. The move could be seen as a truce in the bitter war between long-form videos, usually professional productions, and shorts, often amateur-generated video clips such as lip-syncing performances.

The unauthorized re-editing of copyrighted productions was once rampant on China’s short video platforms, causing huge losses for sites such as iQiyi, which had losses of nearly $1 billion in 2021.