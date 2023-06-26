Dragon Boat Festival tourism up on pre-COVID levels

Trips for tourism in China during last week’s three-day Dragon Boat Festival climbed 32.3% from a year earlier to an estimated 106 million, 12.8% above the pre-pandemic level in 2019, the ministry of culture and tourism said, reports Reuters . China’s tourism numbers are closely watched as a barometer of consumer demand in the world’s second-biggest economy, as Beijing is expected to pledge further measures to boost growth amid signs that recovery after the lifting of COVID-19 restrictions is faltering.

In contrast to the tourism data released late on Saturday, overall travel during the holiday Thursday through Saturday spiked 89.1% from a year earlier but was remained down 22.8% from 2019, according to transport ministry figures published in state media on Saturday.

Revenue from domestic tourism trips during the Dragon Boat Festival rose 44.5% on year to RMB 37.31 billion ($5.20 billion), recovering to 94.9% of the 2019 level, the tourism ministry said. The comparison between the 2023 and 2019 figures were made “according to comparable standards,” the tourism ministry said on its website, without providing details about the metrics.