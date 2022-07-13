Drop China anti-dumping measures, suggests Britain

Britain’s Trade Remedies Authority (TRA) on Wednesday proposed dropping anti-dumping measures on Chinese reinforcement steel, saying more imports were needed to meet a fall in supply from other countries because of the war in Ukraine, reports Reuters .

The measures have been in place since 2016, but the TRA said maintaining them would not be in the economic interests of Britain given high demand for the steel from its construction sector, and a fall in supply from Russia, Belarus and Ukraine.

The three countries supplied 27% of Britain’s Rebar imports in 2020-21, the TRA said, and this would likely drop substantially as a result of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and Britain’s subsequent sanctions against Russia and Belarus.