Economic losses from July outstrip January-June

China’s direct economic losses from natural disasters surged to RMB 41.18 billion ($5.74 billion) in July, more than in January to June combined, driven by severe weather as two powerful typhoons hit the country in one month, reports Reuters . The impact of floods, while common in China in summer, has grown more pronounced this year, affecting over 7 million people nationwide in July, when Beijing was struck by the worst rains in 140 years after the capital’s hottest June on record.

August, when rainfall usually peaks and summer temperatures soar, is set for further economic impact from floods and heatwaves. Rainfall in northeastern provinces could be as much as 50% higher than normal in August, China’s national forecaster have warned.

July losses from Typhoon Talim, which landed in southern China in the middle of the month, were RMB 2.61 billion, while losses from the more destructive Doksuri, the remnants of which are still being felt in northeastern China, reached RMB 14.74 billion as of the end of July, the Ministry of Emergency Management said in a statement late on Friday.