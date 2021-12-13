Economic stability is next year’s top priority for China

Chinese leaders have emphasized the centrality of stable growth and stable macroeconomic policies to the country’s development at an annual economic work conference, reports Caixin . In a speech at the conference, Chinese leader Xi Jinping reviewed the nation’s economy in 2021, discussed the current economic situation and organized next year’s economic priorities.

China’s economic development is facing “triple pressure” from demand contraction, supply shocks and weakening expectations, and the external environment is becoming increasingly complicated and uncertain, according to a statement released after the meeting.

Next year’s economic work needs to give top priority to ensuring stability and making progress while maintaining stability, the meeting said. The central government called for all regions and departments to actively introduce policies conducive to economic stability.