Elon Musk writes article for China censors’ magazine

Tesla’s Elon Musk contributed a column to the official publication of the Cyberspace Administration of China, the powerful agency that oversees data security for companies from Alibaba to Tencent and works with other government entities to censor online content, reports Bloomberg .

The billionaire laid out a familiar vision for how technology can ensure humanity’s future for the July edition of the CAC’s official magazine, joining local industry luminaries including Ant Group Chairman Eric Jing, who offered his thoughts on responsible tech development that promotes inclusiveness.

Those views echo the broader goals of President Xi Jinping’s administration, which for more than a year has worked to curtail the power of tech leaders including Tencent Holdings and Alibaba Group Holding. That crackdown, which wiped out more than $1 trillion of market value, began when regulators halted Ant’s record initial public offering in 2020 and peaked around the time Didi Global delisted—an effort the CAC drove.