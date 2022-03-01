Energy crisis hit almost half of southern Chinese manufacturers

Last year’s energy crisis caused around 20% of firms in China’s southern manufacturing hub to experience an over 40% drop in production capacity, reports the South China Morning Post . According to a new survey from the American Chamber of Commerce in Southern China, 25% of respondents lost between 10 and 40% of their production capacity during the October 8-12 period.

The trade association conducted two separate surveys assessing the impact of the electricity crunch on its members last year.

The first survey was from October 8-12. The second survey—“2022 Special Report on the State of Business in South China”—covered the period between October 13 and December 15, and was part of AmCham’s annual assessment of economic outlook and business sentiment from its members. A total of 251 companies took part, and results from 230 companies were used, AmCham South China said.